iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

