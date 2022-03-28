Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,073 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter.

BIZD opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

