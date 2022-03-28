Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.
About Klöckner & Co SE (Get Rating)
