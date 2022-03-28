Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Target Price to C$1.25

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ARAAF opened at $0.71 on Friday. Aclara Resources has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.21.

