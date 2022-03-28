Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €95.00 ($104.40) target price on the business services provider’s stock.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodexo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.