Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,777. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,358,000 after acquiring an additional 92,379 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

