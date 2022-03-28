Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

