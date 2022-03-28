The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.49) to GBX 2,190 ($28.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.30) to GBX 2,160 ($28.44) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

