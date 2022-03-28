Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,694,000 after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.85 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.