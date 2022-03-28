Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $116.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.