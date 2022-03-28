BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,321,000.

BDJ opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

