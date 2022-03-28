AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,519,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

