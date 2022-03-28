AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 7.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,111,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 93,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

