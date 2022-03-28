AE Wealth Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $4,909,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 147,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 465.17, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

