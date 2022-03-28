AE Wealth Management LLC Has $722,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.
VYMI stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $71.37.
