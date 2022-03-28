AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,739 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at $885,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 313,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $39.96 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

