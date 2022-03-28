AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,287 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

