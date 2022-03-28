AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

RNG opened at $117.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.28. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.91 and a twelve month high of $337.34.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

