AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,535 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.93 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $71.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

