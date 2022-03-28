Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 454,774 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100,288 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

