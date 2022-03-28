Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $193.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.86.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

