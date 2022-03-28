AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Datto by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 3rd quarter worth $3,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,706 shares of company stock worth $4,530,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

