Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 64,895 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DELL stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.