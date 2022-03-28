Guess? (NYSE:GES) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES opened at $22.01 on Friday. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Guess? by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.