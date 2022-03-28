George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston Sells 17,800 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67.

TSE:WN opened at C$152.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$107.77 and a 12-month high of C$159.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.30.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 10.6499995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 616.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$164.50.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

