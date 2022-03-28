Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

