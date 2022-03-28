StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AUMN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

