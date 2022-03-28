Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $9,059,700.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $116.30 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

