Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluejay Diagnostics.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BJDX opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

In other Bluejay Diagnostics news, Director Douglas Clark Wurth bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,475 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.