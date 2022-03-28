AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

