AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,411,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,682,000 after buying an additional 213,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,332,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,125,000 after buying an additional 219,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

SNV opened at $51.72 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

