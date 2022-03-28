Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vedanta by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vedanta Profile (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

