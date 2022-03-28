First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Solar by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

