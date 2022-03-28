Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Methanex by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after buying an additional 84,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

