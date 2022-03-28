Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.41 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

