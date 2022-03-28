Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

