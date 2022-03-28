Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

