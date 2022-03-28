IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,500 shares, a growth of 270.2% from the February 28th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,046.3 days.

IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.94.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

