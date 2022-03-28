IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,500 shares, a growth of 270.2% from the February 28th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,046.3 days.
IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.94.
About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDXAF)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.