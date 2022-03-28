Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €0.73 ($0.80) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.78.

BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

