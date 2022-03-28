China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of China Overseas Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
CNPPF stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.
