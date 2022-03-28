Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON: BBOX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.

BBOX opened at GBX 242.09 ($3.19) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

