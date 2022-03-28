Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tritax Big Box REIT (BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON: BBOX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/24/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/11/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Tritax Big Box REIT had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on the stock.
BBOX opened at GBX 242.09 ($3.19) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.
Recommended Stories
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.