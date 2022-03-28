Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 262.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VKQ opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

