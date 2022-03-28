Wells Fargo & Company Raises CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $329.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $329.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Raymond James raised CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.00.

NYSE CACI opened at $308.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a 12 month low of $235.34 and a 12 month high of $309.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.99 and its 200 day moving average is $272.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

