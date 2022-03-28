KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,074,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

