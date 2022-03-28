StockNews.com Lowers Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $453.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

