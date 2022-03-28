Head-To-Head Review: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astra Space and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A ModivCare -0.33% 27.56% 6.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astra Space and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A ModivCare $2.00 billion 1.09 -$6.59 million ($0.52) -215.48

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Astra Space and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.17%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $152.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.10%. Given ModivCare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Astra Space.

Summary

ModivCare beats Astra Space on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

