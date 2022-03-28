North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOA. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

