Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

NYSE:AA opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

