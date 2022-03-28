Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to announce sales of $668.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.31 million and the lowest is $628.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,829,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

