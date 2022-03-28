JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSN. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,096 ($27.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,598.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.65) per share. This is a positive change from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $110.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73). Also, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

